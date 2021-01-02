Nearly One Million Visitors Tour the Country During New Year Breaks

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia received in total 921,400 domestic tourists from Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021, pointed out this afternoon the Ministry of Tourism.

On Dec. 31, 699,724 tourists, of them 2,658 were foreign visitors toured the country, and on Jan. 1, there were 221,676 tourists, including 2,363 foreigners, underlined H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism.

The most popular tourist attractions were Phnom Penh capital, and Preah Sihanouk, Kep, Kampot, Siem Reap and Kampong Speu provinces.

The report noted the application of preventive measures against COVID-19 at tourist attractions, while some others, especially the open destinations with more gatherings such as coastal areas, did not fully comply with the measures.

It also lauded the good security and order during the mentioned period.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press