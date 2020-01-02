Nearly US$100 Million Earned from Angkor Entrance Fees in 2019

Cambodian government earned over US$99 million from selling Angkor entrance passes to some 2.2 million foreign tourists in 2019, pointed out the Angkor Enterprise, the state-owned institution in charge of Angkor income management, in a press release yesterday.

The same source showed that the number of international visitors buying the Angkor passes decreased by 15 percent compared to the previous year.

Of the total income, US$4.4 million was donated to the Kantha Bopha Children's Hospitals, it added.

In December alone, it underlined, Angkor Archaeological Park collected more than US$9.5 million from the entrance ticket sale to 208,430 foreign tourists.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press