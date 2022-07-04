NEC: 2022 Voter Verification and Registration To Start in October

Verification and registration of voters for the year 2022 will take place from Oct. 20 to Dec. 8 at the communes/Sangkat across the country, announced recently the National Election Committee (NEC).

In its announcement, NEC underlined that only registered Cambodian citizens on the official 2022 voter list can to go vote in the 7th national election in 2023.

The verification of voter list and voter registration are aimed to update the voter list to be comprehensive and accurate.

According to the 2021 official voter list, Cambodia has in total 9,205,681 eligible voters, of them some 4,904,832 are women. The figure represents 87.94 percent of the total population of 18 years old and up.

Cambodia is going to hold the 7th parliamentary election on Sunday July 23, 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press