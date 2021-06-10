NEC Announces to Cancel Forthcoming Trial Local Election

The National Election Committee (NEC) this evening decided to call off the trial commune-Sangkat council election scheduled for June 20, 2021.

The cancellation was made based on current situation of COVID-19 transmission in Cambodia and in order to contribute with the Royal Government to combating the pandemic, NEC explained.

Earlier in the same evening, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has requested the NEC to annul the trial voting for the same reasons.

NEC planned to hold the trial commune-Sangkat council election in the 25 provinces and capital in order to test the efficacy of the information-technology modernised electoral system.

