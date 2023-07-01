NEC Praises Smooth Process of First Day of Election Campaign

The first day of three-week-long campaign for the 7th National Election was conducted smoothly with security, safety, good order and without violence.

The National Election Committee (NEC) made the appreciation in a press release issued this evening.

NEC attributed the smooth process of the election campaign to the good cooperation from local authorities, competent authorities, national election commissions at all levels, and political parties.

The 18 political parties, registered for the forthcoming National Election kick-started their respective election campaigns with different activities such as gathering, art performances, procession, leaflet distribution and so on.

NEC noted that the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) carried out large-scale campaign rallies in all constituencies, while other political parties such as the Khmer United National Party, Khmer Anti-Poverty Party, and Ekpheap Cheat Khmer Party also marched in some constituencies where they stand for election.

The election campaign will take place until July 21, and the election day will fall on July 23.

According to NEC, a total of 9,710,645 eligible voters, of them 5,161,906 are women, will cast their votes in 23,789 polling stations throughout the country.

The 18 political parties contesting for the National Assembly 125 seats, include the Cambodian People’s Party, Cambodian Youth Party, Khmer United National Party, Dharmacracy Party, Democracy Power Party, Cambodian Nationality Party, Khmer United Party, Khmer Conservative Party, FUNCINPEC Party, Beehive Social Democratic Party, People Purpose Party, Ekpheap Cheat Khmer Party, Women’s Party for Women, Khmer Anti-Poverty Party, Khmer Economic Development Party, Cambodia Indigenous People’s Democracy Party, Grassroots Democratic Party, and Khmer Farmers Party.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse