NEC Says Today’s Election Turnout Rate is 99.79%

A total of 11,598 or 99.79 percent of the total 11,622 eligible voters cast their votes in the 4th Election of Capital, Provincial, Municipal, District, and Khan Councils held at 209 polling stations across the country on May 26.

The preliminary figure was shared by the National Election Committee (NEC) in a dissemination meeting with stakeholders on the election’s general situation, held at the NEC’s headquarters in Phnom Penh this evening.

‘Overall, the general election environment was conducive to a smooth, non-violent, non-intimidating and non-obstructive election process,’ said NEC Chairman H.E. Prach Chan. ‘We can consider that the election was conducted in a free, fair and just manner with proud results.’

According to H.E. Prach Chan, NEC has been cooperating with the National Television of Cambodia (TVK) to broadcast the preliminary results, starting from tonight. At the same time, the results will also be announced through the National Radio of Cambodia (RNK), and NEC’s website (electresult.nec.go

v.kh), App (NEC KH), YouTube, and Facebook page.

Five political parties – including of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), the Khmer Will Party, the National Power Party, the FUNCINPEC Party, and the Khmer National United Party – took part in the political race.

The 11,622 registered voters are members of the commune and Sangkat councils. They to cast two votes: one for the municipal, district, and Khan councils, and another for the capital and provincial councils.

There are 1,652 communes and 209 municipalities, districts, and khans for the election, and there are 559 seats for members of the capital and provincial councils and 3,641 seats for municipal, district, and khan councils.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse