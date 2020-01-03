Necessary Measures Taken to Prevent and Reduce Air Pollution

Air quality in Cambodia is good, but it is necessary for the Royal Government to take steps to prevent and reduce air pollution in order to ensure the people's well-being.

The remarks were made here yesterday by H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Secretary of State, Spokeseperson for the Ministry of Environment, right after the release of the government's directive on measures to prevent and reduce air pollution.

The directive signed by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, aims to improve the management of places that are sources of air pollution in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the people, as well as to enhance the beauty of the provinces and capital, he said.

State institutions and private sector have cooperated and contributed ideas to the drafting of this directive, added H.E. Neth Pheaktra, citing some air pollutants such as factory smoke, exhaust fumes, forest fires, dust from construction sites, and so on.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, PM2.5, the atmospheric particulate matter that has a diametre of less than 2.5 micrometres, is recorded at 28.58 microgrammes per cubic metre (g / m3) on average in Phnom Penh.

Air Quality Index stipulates air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk if the PM2.5 is between 0-50. However, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution between 51-100.

It becomes more dangerous if the quality scale moves to between 101-150 as people with greater sensitivity can experience health impacts. In case of air quality worsen to 151-200, the condition is unhealthy, and human can start to feel it and for some people they might get ill.

