Neither New Case Nor Recovered Case of COVID-19 Reported; Tally Remains 122

Cambodia has reported zero new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 31 days, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

With no new positive case, the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom remains at 122, including 51 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Most of the cases are imported ones.

At the same time, no new recovered case was recorded. The 121 already-cured patients of the total confirmed cases are 3 Chinese, 5 British, 2 Americans, one Belgian, 40 French, 2 Canadians, 13 Malaysians, 2 Indonesians, 3 Vietnamese and 50 Cambodians.

The one remaining active case is a woman in Banteay Meanchey province. She was transferred from the provincial hospital to Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh on May 8.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

