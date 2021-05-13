NEP and Asian Tour Media Go Live with First Ever Golf Remote Production in Asia

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With a successful delivery of HSBC Women’s World Championship golf in Singapore and the Honda LPGA Thailand production as a new proof of concept, NEP Singapore and Asian Tour Media have registered Asia’s first live-to-air remote production.

NEP Singapore is excited about the development and deployment of the best technologies and tools for its clients, and is proud to unveil its new transformational commitment to bring Remote Production to South East Asia.

Saeed Izadi, President of NEP Singapore and India, said: “Innovation is the engine of our progress and I support it with a passion. Our brand focuses on being creative and ambitious — all of the design and implementation were done entirely by our in-house engineers and with the support of our global expertise in NEP. I am very proud of our team, which has enabled us to realize our vision of being pioneers in this innovation.”

Saeed commented that the quality of this production was “exceptionally unmatchable”.

“It has been my dream to set up a remote production hub in South East Asia, but it would not have been possible without the trust that our client, Asian Tour Media, has placed in us. We’re grateful for that,” he added.

Alastair Berry, Managing Director of Asian Tour Media, said: “We needed to have the same production solution for both Singapore and Thailand events, and so the move to remote production was an easy decision to make. We have been working very closely with NEP throughout the last 12 months on this project, so we knew the technology would work. What we didn’t realise was just how good the system was, the technology is amazing.”

Remote Production is a hybrid method of broadcasting, based on Internet Protocol (IP) technology. Locating equipment follows a distributed model in which IP provides the connectivity as opposed to physical cables.

Saeed explains: “Traditionally we used to build TV control rooms with our fly-pack where the event was happening, being a golf course, a cricket stadium, racetrack or any sporting venue. It has always been logistics heavy. With this mould-breaking approach, we are able to reduce the volume of the broadcasting equipment at the venue tremendously, keeping the core of the system at base.”

Environmental responsibility is integral to how NEP operates, and the team at NEP believes addressing global warming requires a collective effort by all industries. Remote Production is more environmentally friendly; furthermore, it addresses the pressing challenge casued by the COVID pandemic to meet safety requirements and provide social distancing, as it allows for crew to collaborate remotely and while based on different locations around the globe.

“Thinking of just how many fewer flights are necessary for the entire team, I can confidently claim [that] it will be an effective step towards reducing carbon footprint for us and for our clients and partners,” Saeed states. “Traditionally, big teams were required to be present where the event was taking place. Remote production is a game changer in that regards. And the beauty of it is that the unparalleled premium quality of the feed we are committed to provide to our client is not sacrificed.”

Completion of this event marks an important step forward in NEP’s strategic goal to become the worldwide leader in Centralised (Remote) Production and to deliver an expanding portfolio of cloud-based and virtualized production solutions and products. The company has an expanding network of connected centralised production facilities and datacenters around the world, and it will continue to expand this network over the coming year.

