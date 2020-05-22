Nests of Endangered Ibis Found

Ten nests of White-shouldered Ibis, considered as the most endangered animal, have been found at the northeastern Rattanakiri province.

The team of BirdLife International Cambodia Programme, according to its recent press release, spotted the nests of the rare bird and six of them carry 12 already hatched young Ibises.

Half of identified nests with newborn ibises, according to the source, are located outside Lomphat Wildlife Sanctuary.

Comparing to the last five years, the number of the found ibis nests has dropped due to less forest land, poaching and other disruptions.

The trend indicates the need for more joint efforts to protect Cambodia’s ibises.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press