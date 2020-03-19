NetSfere Offers Free Secure Enterprise Messaging Services for Healthcare Providers and First Responders During COVID-19

To enable healthcare workers and first responders during this pandemic, NetSfere is offering free access to its cloud-based platform to communicate and collaborate in a safe, secure and compliant manner

CHICAGO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetSfere , an award-winning, global secure mobile messaging service and a collaboration platform from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc. , today announced its secure enterprise messaging services are offered free of charge to hospitals, healthcare providers, first responders and government entities world-wide in an effort to offset the impact of COVID-19, effective immediately.

This offer applies to new customers only. Free services will be offered through June 30th, 2020 and this offer is valid globally. To inquire about NetSfere’s offer of free enterprise messaging services contact COVID-19Support@netsfere.com .

NetSfere’s cloud-based platform includes end-to-end encryption that complies with HIPAA and other global regulatory requirements such as GDPR, providing healthcare providers, first responders and government workers with a secure communication option that offers the immediacy of instant messaging across multiple devices. Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are able to communicate and consult with one another simultaneously regarding patient diagnoses or test results while streamlining communications and operations.

“Healthcare providers and first responders are currently on the front lines protecting the safety of people across the world during the COVID-19 global pandemic and we felt the need to offer them assistance any way we can,” said Anurag Lal, president and CEO of Infinite Convergence. “We hope that by offering our enterprise messaging services free of charge to these healthcare providers it will help improve internal communications, eliminating any existing pain points and enabling them to perform their jobs more efficiently.”

NetSfere’s enterprise messaging plan includes global cloud-based service availability, industry-leading security algorithms that support device-to-device encryption, location-based features, administrative controls and collaboration tools including high definition one-to-one and group voice calling, video streaming and screen sharing.

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service and collaboration platform from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc . NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features and administrative controls. The service is also offered in partnership with Deutsche Telekom, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, and with NTT, a global information communications & technology service provider, to jointly offer NetSfere to its worldwide customers. The service leverages Infinite Convergence’s experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators globally and technology that supports more than 400 million subscribers and over a trillion messages on an annual basis. NetSfere is also compliant with global regulatory requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001 and others. Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, Germany, India and Singapore. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com .