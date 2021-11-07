New Academic Year 2021-2022 to Begin on Jan. 10

The new academic 2021-2022 will kick off on Jan. 10, 2022, H.E. Ros Soveacha, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) pointed out yesterday.

At the same time, the spokesperson said that MoEYs had decided to delay the date for the higher secondary school exam to Dec. 27, 2021.

“The exam must be conducted with the principles of law, justice, transparency and acceptable results as well as health safety measures,” he underlined.

For its part, the lower secondary school exam will be held as scheduled, i.e. on Nov. 15, 2021, H.E. Ros Soveacha said, stressing that the exams will take the same form as those of last year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press