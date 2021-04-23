New Bitwats ASIC Miners Disrupts Crypto Market

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The rapidly evolving global market for cryptocurrency is currently abuzz with the recent introduction of three extraordinarily designed mining rigs, BT, DBT and GBT from BitWats (www.bitwats.com). Instead of focusing only on highly proficient and technology savvy mining stalwarts, these three products were created to allow the casual enthusiasts as well as small-time miners to make their fortune out of crypto mining.

DBT offers hash rates of 750 TH/s, 70 GH/s, 5 GH/s, and 5 MH/s, for bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero respectively. On the other hand, for GBT Miner, the hash power in the same order are 2250 TH/s, 210 GH/s, 15 GH/s, and 15 MH/s. The power consumptions for these two units are 900W and 2200W respectively.

Based on figures mentioned above, monthly profit making potential of the two units is as mentioned below.

DBT Miner: $7,500 (Bitcoin), $13,000 (Litecoin), $13,000 (Ethereum), and $15,000 (Monero)

GBT Miner: $22,500 (Bitcoin), $39,000 (Litecoin), $37,000 (Ethereum), and $45,000 (Monero)

Over the years, cryptocurrency mining has seen serious improvements. However, owing to the highly technical nature of this domain, it had limited to no scope for people that are technologically challenged. Bitwats has already changed that perception by creating three rigs that are pre-configured and just needs to be plugged in for an uncomplicated crypto mining experience.

Within less than a month in the market, BT, DBT and GBT have been used by many common users without any technical background to earn healthy returns on their investment. This has been made possible by the extraordinary hash power offered by the products. The miners from Bitwats are suitable for use at home because they generate low amounts of heat as well as noise.

To find out more about BitWats, please visit https://www.bitwats.com

About BitWats Inc.: Bitwats was founded in 2016 by a team of technology leaders with a track record of working for the world’s most prodigious companies in the past. Dedicated to bringing the latest crypto-mining technology to the public, the company has recently introduced its exquisite line of advanced ASIC miners. Unlike most other crypto mining hardware manufacturers, Bitwats continuously works towards making crypto mining easy and profitable for all regardless of their experience and knowledge.