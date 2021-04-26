New Crypto Mining Era with Bitwats

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitwats is now quickly emerging as the next big name in the world of crypto mining. The company’s three multi-algorithm miners BT, DBT, and GBT have already carved a niche in the market because of their ability to generate 100% return on investment within just one month. Another key attribute of these miners is their ease of operation.

The extraordinary profitability of the ASIC miners from Bitwats is because of their extremely high hash rates, which refers to the total combined computational power used to mine and process transactions on a Proof-of-Work blockchain. The three miners can be used for mining bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero with the hash rates as mentioned below.

BTC (TH/s) LTC (GH/s) ETH (GH/s) XMR (MH/s) BT 360 60 3 3 DBT 750 130 7 7 GBT 2250 390 21 21

Based on figures mentioned above, monthly profit making potential of DBT and CBT units are summarized below.

DBT Miner: $7,500 (Bitcoin), $13,000 (Litecoin), $13,000 (Ethereum), and $15,000 (Monero)

GBT Miner: $22,500 (Bitcoin), $39,000 (Litecoin), $37,000 (Ethereum), and $45,000 (Monero)

While designing its crypto miners, Bitwats wanted to deliver products that can be used easily by all, including the small time crypto enthusiasts with little or no mining knowledge or experience. The products are delivered pre-configured, and customers just need to plug in and start making profits. To provide additional savings for its customers, Bitwats also offers its own mining pool with 0% fees for them.

Bitwats delivers all its products across the globe except countries in war zone, with a guaranteed delivery time of just 7 days. The company covers the delivery and custom fees for its customers. All buyers also receive 2 years product warranty and 30 days money back guarantee.

“Lack of crypto mining knowledge or experience is no longer an obstacle to your aspirations as a mining enthusiast. Welcome to the world of Bitwats, an advanced line of ASIC miners created specifically for the newbies looking to make a guaranteed profit from crypto mining. Our plug-and-play mining hardware makes life easier not only for beginners but also for mining experts looking to scale their profit,” said Mark Williams CEO of Bitwats.

To find out more, please visit https://bitwats.com/

About Bitwats: Bitwats was founded in 2016 by a team of technology leaders with a track record of working for the world’s most prodigious companies in the past. Dedicated to bringing the latest crypto-mining technology to the public, the company has recently introduced its exquisite line of advanced ASIC miners. Unlike most other crypto mining hardware manufacturers, Bitwats continuously works towards making crypto mining easy and profitable for all regardless of their experience and knowledge.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 87cad474-83a4-4441-a81f- 0f52c1149a0f