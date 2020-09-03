New Draft Law on Immigration Discussed

A new draft law on immigration has been discussed in an inter-ministerial meeting here in Phnom Penh early this week under the chairmanship of H.E. Ang Vong Vathana, Senior Minister in charge of Special Missions, with participation of officials from concerned institutions.

The draft law is intended to upgrade the existing legislation and promote the management of foreigners living in Cambodia with more responsive mechanisms that fit the emerging situation.

According to H.E. Sok Phal, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior, the ministry’s working group is building the new draft law on the immigration law adopted since 1994.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press