New Flyover Set to Be Built at Phnom Penh’s Khan Russey Keo

The Phnom Penh municipal administration is planning to build a new flyover along National Road No. 5 at Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo to ease the capital’s traffic.

The good news was shared by Mr. Sam Piseth, Director of the Department of Public Works and Transport of Phnom Penh, on Thursday.

The new flyover is scheduled to break ground on Jan. 31 and the construction is expected to last for 15 months.

The flyover stretching 483 metres long is 15.8 metres wide and 5 metres high, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press