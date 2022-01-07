New Garment Factory Project in Kampong Speu Endorsed by CDC

A US$5 million garment factory will be built in Toul Ampil commune, Borseth district of Kampong Speu province, and create 1,847 jobs for the locals when operating.

The information was shared by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) in a press release on Jan. 6 following its approval of the investment project.

The garment factory is the investment of Xin Hongrui (Cambodia) Garment Co., Ltd.

The investment demonstrates confidence of investors in Cambodia’s macroeconomic, political and social stability as the country is recovering from COVID-19.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press