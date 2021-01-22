New Main Office Building of Ministry of Public Works and Transport Inaugurated

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT) this morning put into official use its new main office building and the Techo Sen Institute of Public Works and Transport.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his appreciation to the MPWT for the new main office building which is a new achievement of the ministry.

Built on area of nearly 4 hectares along Street 598 in Sangkat Chraing Chamres II, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh with a total cost of more than US$26 million, the new main office includes a nine-floor office building, two other office buildings of eight floors, a three-floor library … equipped with solar panels.

For the US$2.5 million Techo Sen Institute of Public Works and Transport, it is composed of a four-floor building of 24 classrooms, a three-room administrative office, a laboratory and a library, equipped with school equipment and advanced experimental equipment.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press