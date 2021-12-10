New Measuring Tools and Applications to be Used to Improve Quality of Mobile and Internet Services in Cambodia

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) plans to set up and put into use the telecommunications services quality measuring tools and applications to improve quality of mobile and internet services in the country.

According to a press release of the Ministry made public this morning, the new tools and applications will also contribute to protecting the public interest as well as to promoting business operation in the telecommunications sector with integrity and strong sense of responsibility.

These telecommunications services quality measuring tools and applications, deploying cutting-edge technology manufactured by the Republic of Korea, the Federal Republic of Germany, and the United Kingdom, will serve as an additional assistance to the nationwide task forces to measure, monitor, assess, and release audited report of telecommunications services quality in the Kingdom of Cambodia in accordance with the Law on Telecommunications and related regulations, it added.

“When the mobile application for measuring the telecommunications services, quality is officially launched, citizens can participate with MPTC and Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia (TRC) to automatically measure quality of mobile services and verify internet speed provided by their telecommunications operators on their own,” said the press release.

MPTC and TRC will provide cooperation and legal consultations in the event that consumers file complaints for loss and compensation from telecommunications operators, it pointed out.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press