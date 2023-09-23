New PM Reaffirms Cambodian Foreign Polity to UN

As the new Prime Minister of Cambodia, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet reaffirmed the Royal Government’s foreign policy to the General Debate of 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78), held at the UN headquarters in the afternoon of Sept. 22 (New York time) or in the morning of Sept. 23 (Phnom Penh time).

Cambodia will continue on its present path of independent and neutral foreign policy — based on the rule of law, equal mutual respect and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter — to promote its national interests, strengthen existing friendships and build more amicable ties, he said.

Cambodia remains resolute against the threat or use of force in international relations, interference in the internal affairs of and aggression against other independent nations, he added.

“Cambodia shall not authorise any foreign military base on its territory, as clearly stated in its constitution. Cambodia will not allow any country nor any group to use its territory against another country,” the Premier underlined.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said Cambodia will further endeavour to strengthen and expand good cooperation with nations around the world — through bilateral, regional and international frameworks — to contribute to global peace, security, stability, sustainable development and prosperity shared by all.

As a troop-contributing country, Cambodia fully supports increasing the portion of ODA for peacebuilding, said Samdech Thipadei, affirming that Cambodia remains steadfast in its commitment to peacekeeping operations (PKOs) in contributing to international peace, security and stability which are crucial for sustainable development.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse