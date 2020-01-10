New Public Toilets Installed at 12 Tourism Sites in Phnom Penh

To promote cleanliness and sanitation in the capital, Phnom Penh administration has put into use public toilets at 12 tourist sites.

The initiative was shared recently by the Phnom Penh capital hall, adding that the public toilets equipped with modern technology can be used for free of charge.

According to Mr. Sam Samuth, Chief of Garden Unit of the Public Works and Transport Department of Phnom Penh, those sanitation facilities can be used by both the locals and tourists.

Taking the opportunity, the chief of garden unit called on the public to not only use the facilities with care, but also contribute to keeping Phnom Penh clean and sanitary.

