New Rules of Car Ownership Set in Stone: Biggest-Ever 3d Projection in the Swiss Alps Marks Arrival of Luxury Carmaker Genesis in Europe

Images are projected over the Swiss Alps as part of a launch event for Genesis Motor Europe at Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland

Luxury carmaker Genesis reveals biggest-ever projection of its kind in the Swiss Alps, signalling its arrival in Europe and set in stone a commitment to rewriting the rules of car ownership

Stunning mountain scenery of the Swiss Alps transformed with latest 3D mapping technology to create a spectacular display the size of almost three football pitches

Genesis promises new approach to car buying and ownership with exceptional customer service and respect for everyone

LAUTERBRUNNEN, Switzerland, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last night, luxury carmaker Genesis created the largest-ever 3D projection of its kind on a mountain in the Swiss Alps, to mark the brand’s arrival in Europe.

The projection confirmed the car brand’s commitment to changing the way people buy and own cars in Europe, by promising the ‘Genesis Difference’, a set of principles to respect every customer’s time and provide exceptional customer service. These promises were ‘set in stone’ through the magic of the cutting-edge projection technology.

Lighting up the cliff-face of a mountain near Lauterbrunnen, the spectacular display measured an impressive 275m wide and 180m high and was brought to life via a state-of-the-art 3D projection, seamlessly merging high-tech and nature.

Media and VIPs witnessed a dazzling show started by the projection of two lines – synonymous with Genesis’ design language – which seemingly broke through the mountain’s surface, bringing the rough canvas of the rockface to life.

The projection continued with the mountain’s surface intruding, to reveal the impression of a brightly lit space. As anticipation grew, guests were finally able to cast their eyes on images of the Genesis vehicles, appearing on the mountain at around 30 times the size of an average two story house.

At the final crescendo, the iconic Genesis logo was revealed, marking the brand’s arrival in Europe. Carving a commitment to treat all customers with respect and to change the way the car industry looks at customer service, into the Swiss Alps. To watch the animation, please visit https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCaWpwCpuVoMPSVl82yw4eJA .

The projection marks the start of business for the Genesis brand in Europe, beginning with customers in the UK, Germany and Switzerland.

Car buyers can expect a very different experience with Genesis Personal Assistants in every Genesis Studio; staff who are focused on delivering high quality service instead of sales. Pricing is fixed, no matter if you buy in the Studio, or online; no more haggling. If the customer wants a test drive, Genesis will come to them, delivering a car to their home or work, respecting their time.

Dominique Boesch, Managing Director, Genesis Motor Europe, commented: ‘‘The ‘Genesis Difference’ is a modern approach to car buying and ownership that gives all drivers an effortless option, we place exceptional customer experience over sales.

“We offer a car buying and ownership experience which is stress free and saves your time.

“At Genesis, our Korean heritage underpins everything we do, from design and innovation to our service, rooted in the Korean principles of hospitality and respect. By taking care of the details so our customers don’t have to, we give them the most precious luxury – their time.

“We are making a promise to our customers that we will do things differently.”

About Genesis

Following its launch in 2015, Genesis has established itself as a true alternative within the premium segment. With a commitment to hospitality and great service, Genesis strives to build sincere relationships with customers and above all, to respect the greatest luxury of all – their time. The brand was launched first in South Korea and following success in the U.S., Canada, Russia, the Middle East and Australia, Genesis has set its sights on Europe and China. Embodying its unique design language ‘Athletic Elegance’, the brand continues to strengthen its range of vehicles and services to appeal to a broader range of consumers. The first electric car, the Genesis G80, will launch this year, with more to follow. Genesis is one of the highest-ranked brands in the automotive industry by respected third-party experts including North American Car of the Year, Consumer Reports and J.D. Power. Genesis is the only brand with a full product range to achieve IIHS Top Safety Pick+.

For more information on Genesis and its definition of premium, please visit www.genesis.com. Please visit our media site for the latest global news at http://genesisnewseurope.com/ and Twitter at @genesis_eu_pr.

