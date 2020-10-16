New Russian Ambassador Pledges Stronger Cooperation with Cambodia

Newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Cambodia Н.Е. Anatoly Borovik has pledged to further foster Cambodia-Russia cooperation for both the legislative and executive bodies and bilateral and multilateral terms.

The Russian ambassador made the pledge in the courtesy meeting with Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, the President of Cambodia’s National Assembly here in Phnom Penh this morning.

In terms of investment, he added, Russian investors are particularly interested in Cambodia’s energy such as electricity among many other areas.

He also conveyed his support for Cambodia’s as the host for the Asia-Europe Summit (ASEM) in 2021 and expressed his sadness for on-going flash floods in the country.

From his end, Samdech Heng Samrin warmly welcomed the Russian diplomat for his mission in Cambodia and for his promising commitment and understanding.

More than ever, emphasised the President of the National Assembly, stronger collaboration among countries including Cambodia and Russia is needed in such time of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press