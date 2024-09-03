Newsweek Intends to Help Promote Cambodia’s Potential and Development to the World

Newsweek, an American weekly magazine, is willing to contribute to promoting Cambodia’s achievements, potential, and development in all areas to the world.

The intention was emphasised by visiting Mr. Lucius Daniels, Regional Director of Newsweek for Asia, when he paid a courtesy call on Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the Peace Palace here this afternoon.

Mr. Lucius Daniels said he was impressed by the peace, political stability and security in Cambodia, as well as the friendliness of the Cambodian people. He congratulated and commended the Royal Government of Cambodia for its achievements in the first year of its mandate, including the construction of Techo International Airport in Takhmao town, the launch of Funan Techo Canal construction and the improvement of investment environment.

For his part, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet thanked Newsweek for its interest in disseminating a balanced view about Cambodia’s real situation and potential to the world

, and encouraged closer ties between the magazine and relevant Cambodian ministries and institutions to get real and comprehensive information about the Kingdom.

The Premier also laid stress on the Royal Government’s efforts and attention as well as its political programmes to promote national economic growth and improve the people’s living standard and well-being by ensuring peace and political stability, building human capital, reforming the education system and improving the health sector, as well as guaranteeing a better and more attractive investment environment.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse