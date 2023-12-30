NGEH APOLOGISES FOR PURPORTEDLY INTERFERING INTO ISLAMIC LAWS

KUALA LUMPUR, Beruas Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham today apologised for his proposal that the government appoint non-Muslim experts to assist the special committee to study issues related to the competencies of state legislative assembly in enacting Islamic laws.

Ngeh also retracted his suggestion, explaining he was unaware that the special committee was actually formed by the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) chaired by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

“As such, I hereby withdraw my proposal and tender my sincere apology. I have no intention whatsoever to interfere into Islamic affairs,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Sultan Sharafuddin reminded the people, especially non-Muslims, to respect and not interfere in matters related to Islam in the country.

His Royal Highness also said that MKI is entrusted with the responsibility to oversee all matters related to the Muslim community and the council comprises experts knowledgeable in various fields, particularly those involving Islamic law and religion.

Therefore, he hoped that politicians, especially those who are non-Muslims would refrain from interfering in matters related to Islam

Source: BERNAMA News Agency