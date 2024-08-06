NIDIR Hosts a Training Course on ‘Accounting for Diplomatic Missions’

The National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations (NIDIR) hosted a training course on ‘Accounting for Diplomatic Missions’ for 21 officials in charge of accounting who have been appointed to work at Cambodian diplomatic missions aboard.

The training course was opened this morning under the presidency of H.E. Ms. Eat Sophea, Secretary of State, Personal Adviser to Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei HUN MANET.

Addressing the opening ceremony, H.E. Secretary of State advised all participants to pay attention to the classes because the role of accountant is very important in preparing the budget plan and support the daily operation of the mission.

Accountant shall manage the revenue, payment, expenditure, deposit and cash flow as well as filing accounting records and managing inventory asset of the mission etc., she said.

In addition, she underlined, the accountant must assist Head of Mission in preparing action plan in line with the foreign policy of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse