Nine Countries Join South East Asian Karate Championship 2022 Today

Over 120 athletes from nine countries will join the 9th South East Asian Championship 2022 hosted by Cambodia commencing Mar. 25.

The nine countries include Cambodia, Brunei, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The three-day (Mar. 25-27) competition will happen at the Royal University of Phnom Penh’s Karate Training Centre here in Phnom Penh.

This is the first time that Cambodia hosts such competition that allows the participating Karate athletes to develop their capacity for the SEA Games 2022 in May in Vietnam.

The 9th South East Asian Championship 2022 will also be a good experience for Cambodia to host the upcoming 32nd SEA Games 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press