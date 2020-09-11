No More Active COVID-19 Case in Cambodia

There is no more active case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia as the last patient has successfully recovered, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

The last or 274th patient is an 18-year-old Indonesian man arriving in Cambodia on July 30 from Indonesia via Malaysia, said the same source, adding that he has been allowed to be discharged from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh after being tested negative twice consecutively.

It is the second time that Cambodia declared to be a COVID-19-free country. The first time was on May 15, 2020 when the last or the 122nd patient who was a 36-year-old Cambodian woman in Banteay Meanchey province was cured from the deadly disease.

At the same time, the Kingdom reported zero new case for 11 days in a row, the tally thus remains at 274, including 174 Cambodians, 41 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press