No More Dog Meat Allowed in Siem Reap

Slaughtering and trading of dogs for food is banned in Siem Reap province – a role model move to promote the protection of the popular Cambodia household pet.

The prohibition was officially circulated in a recent announcement from Siem Reap provincial Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Department.

The statement explains all the qualities and capabilities of dogs from personal household benefits to military service contribution, deserving protection not only by Cambodians but people across the world.

It also underlined possible spreading of infection, including rabies, by consuming dog meat grounding on research by the World Organisation for Animal Health and Four Paws.

Severe penalties will be imposed to those stealing, trapping, slaughtering and trading of dogs.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press