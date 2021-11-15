No More Mandatory Quarantine for Vaccinated Travellers to Cambodia

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has announced to remove the quarantine requirement for all fully vaccinated passengers, both Cambodians and foreigners, entering Cambodia.

To facilitate the country’s reopening, all Cambodians returning from abroad, foreign tourists and investors are not required to be quarantined from three to seven days anymore, said the Premier in a special voice message this afternoon.

The decision was made after the vaccination coverage against COVID-19 in Cambodia has reached nearly 88 percent of the total population of 16 million.

But, he continued, they need to get rapid tests at land, maritime and air border gates. If they are found negative for the pandemic, they are free to go anywhere they want across Cambodia, he added.

However, those who have not been inoculated have to be in quarantine for 14 days as before in addition to PCR tests, he underlined.

The new directive comes into force from Nov. 15 onward, Samdech Techo Prime Minister said, stressing that those being quarantine at hotel or other areas with negative PCR test results, they are allowed to end their quarantine tomorrow.

According to the Ministry of Health, the daily new cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia has dropped remarkably recently. As of this morning, the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom stood at 119,536, including 19,735 imported cases, of which 115,924 have recovered and 2,867 have died.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press