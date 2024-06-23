NO NEED FOR WISMA PUTRA COMMITTEE TO LOCATE MISSING MALAYSIANS ABROAD – MOHAMAD



JASIN, There is no need for Wisma Putra to establish a special committee to locate Malaysians reported missing abroad, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said that this decision is based on the fact that Malaysia has embassies or High Commissions in almost every country, with a total of 111 missions or branches.

This, he said, allows for any form of assistance to be provided to those in need, including cases of missing family members abroad.

“We don’t need to set up such a committee because the number of missing Malaysians isn’t that high. However, we always help citizens who need assistance from Malaysian missions abroad.

“Those who need help can contact Wisma Putra to get information and assistance. We will then coordinate with our foreign missions to provide the necessary support. But sometimes, those who are missing do not want to be found or disclose their location, which makes it a bit difficult,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Jasin UMNO Division Deleg

ates’ Meeting here today.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency