No New Case of COVID-19 Detected

Cambodia has detected no new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of this morning, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The tally thus remains at 274, including 174 Cambodians, 41 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Meanwhile, no recovered case has been recorded, therefore the total number of cured patients in the Kingdom is 266 or 97.08 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press