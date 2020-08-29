No New COVID-19 Case in Cambodia for Nearly Two Weeks in a Row

The Cambodian Ministry of Health this morning announced that there is no positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) detected.

It is the 13th day in a row that Cambodia reported zero new case, the tally thus remains at 273, including 174 Cambodians, 40 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

At the same time, no new recovered case was reported as well, bringing the total number of cured cases in Cambodia to 265 or 97.07 percent of the total confirmed cases, the same source pointed out.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press