No New COVID-19 Case; Total Cases 129; Active Cases 3

AKP Phnom Penh, June 19, 2020 — Cambodia reported no new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of this morning, according to the Communicable Disease Control Department (CDC) of the Ministry of Health.

With zero new case, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Kingdom remains at 129, including 58 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian.

Of them, 126 have been cured successfully. Therefore, there are three remaining active cases.

“COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat for us,” underlined the CDC, calling on people to continue practicing good hygiene, social distancing, and physical distancing.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press