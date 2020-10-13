No New Positive Case of COVID-19 Reported for Two Days in a Row

Cambodia reported no new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for two days in a row, the tally thus remains at 283, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

The 283 confirmed cases include 176 Cambodians, 43 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Hungarian.

Meanwhile, no new recovered patient of COVID-19 recorded, therefore the total number of cured cases remains at 278 or 98.23 percent of the confirmed cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

