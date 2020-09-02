No New Positive Case of COVID-19; Tally Remains 274

Cambodia recorded no new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the tally thus remains at 174, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release made public this morning.

The 274 confirmed cases include 174 Cambodians, 41 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

At the same time, there is no cured case reported, therefore the total number of recovered patients in the Kingdom is 266 or 97.08 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press