No Reason to Continue the Lockdown, Cambodian PM

“There is no reason to continue the lockdown. But, we can lock down small areas with high risk of transmission,” wrote the Premier in reply to a comment on his official Facebook page tonight.

The lockdown of Phnom Penh and Takhmao town is a must in order to reduce the transmission and fatalities, underlined Samdech Techo Prime Minister, calling for understanding from his compatriots over this common national hardship.

The lockdown of Phnom Penh and Takhmao town will come to an end on May 5, after it was imposed from April 15 to 28, then extended for a week.

As of the morning, Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 was recorded at 14,520, of which 5,369 have been cured, and 103 have lost their lives.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press