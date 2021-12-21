NOCC Encourages Women to Take Part in Sports Activities

The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) has encouraged women to take part in sports in order to better advance the sector in Cambodia.

The encouragement was made by its NOCC Secretary General H.E. Vath Chamroeun in the opening ceremony of Olympic Education and Women Equity Sports Seminar here in Phnom Penh on Dec. 20.

H.E.Vath Chamroeun spoke highly of the seminar, considering it as a movement to attract more women to engage in sports as a life skill.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged all National Olympic Committees from each country worldwide to promote gender equity per the IOC’s principle to increase 30 percent of women participation in the field, the secretary general continued.

He added that the seminar will also play a crucial role in paving the way toward the upcoming SEA Games and ASEAN-Para Games 2023 hosted by Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press