NOCC President Praises Success of Angkor Ultra Trail and Hopes for Increased Participation Next Year



Phnom Penh: H.E. Dr. Thong Khon, Senior Minister and President of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), lauded the success of this year’s Angkor Ultra Trail in the Angkor Archeological Park, hoping that more participants will join the annual running event in the future to contribute to the development of the Siem Reap-Angkor region. H.E. Dr. Thong Khon made these remarks during the award ceremony of the 8th Angkor Ultra Trail event on the evening of Jan. 18.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, a total of 1,720 runners from 50 countries registered for the race, marking a 15 percent increase compared to 2024. The majority of participants hailed from France, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the United States.

The President expressed hope that the 9th Angkor Ultra Trail event in 2026 will attract more athletes, aligning with major development projects of the Royal Government, such as the ‘Siem Reap Tourism Development Master Plan 2021-2035.’ These initiatives aim to enhance the Siem Reap-Angkor r

egion as a renowned world heritage tourism area, promoting sustainability and responsibility under the motto ‘Conserve to develop, develop to conserve.’

He also noted that the long-distance running event has been organized eight times since 2016, beginning with only 232 athletes. This growth, except for 2021 and 2022 when the event was canceled due to COVID-19, is attributed to the collaboration between NOCC and Phoenix Voyages, co-chaired by Mr. Edouard GEORGE and Jean Claude Le Cornec.

The adventure sports tourism event aims to promote sports and informal economic development, enhance the heritage area’s environment, attract tourists, and support humanitarian projects. Participants run through the jungle, rural areas, villages, and pass by many ancient temples in the Angkor National Park Area, a site of cultural significance.

H.E. Dr. Thong Khon expressed gratitude to all parties involved in organizing the event, following support and permission from the Royal Government. He also thanked national and int

ernational athletes for their continued support and promotion of the sports event.