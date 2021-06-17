NOCC to Mark Olympic Day Next Week

The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) will virtually organise the Olympic Day on June 23.

The update was shared on Tuesday by H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of NOCC, adding that it was an annually event observed in June by the International Olympic Committee.

The event aims to promote the Olympic movement and reminds the world about the value of Olympic, sports and life.

A physical celebration of the event cannot be done due to the current situation of COVID-19, so an online platform will be used to mark it.

During the celebration, NOCC will engage Cambodian Olympic athletes who had participated in Olympic Games to share message with the public especially the youth to encourage them to play sport for health.

According to H.E. Vath Chamroeun, some 100 athletes for the international boxing, triathlon, cycling, hockey, gymnastics, swimming and athletics will join the event.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press