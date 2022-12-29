Norway Provides US$250,000 for Mine Clearance Project in Cambodia

Norway has provided more than US$250,000 in grant aid to support Cambodia’s humanitarian mine action project in Banteay Meanchey province.

The partnership and cooperation agreement was signed here on Dec. 29 by H.E. Heng Ratana, Director General of Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) and Mr. Rune Kristian Dale-Andresen, Country Director of Norwegian People’s Aid Cambodia.

The grant will be used for the survey and clearance of landmines/explosive remnants of war (ERW) in the northwestern province.

According to CMAC, under this project, supported by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through NPA, CMAC will mobilise eleven demining teams to continue the current project, which ended in June 2022 for another three months in 2023, starting from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31 with a target of releasing 2,520,000 square metres of contamination in Banteay Meanchey province. Besides, the Government of Germany is committed to support CMAC through NPA with some US$2 million for 18-month demining operation project on Survey and landmines/ERW Clearance.

H.E. Heng Ratana thanked the Government of Norway, and particularly NPA for their assistance and support for Cambodia’s efforts to achieve its mine-free goal in 2025.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press