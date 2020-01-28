Novel Coronavirus: Infected Chinese Man’s Health Condition Stable

The health condition of a Chinese man who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) yesterday is currently stable, according to the Department of Communicable Disease Control of the Ministry of Health.

H.E. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, and Minister of Environment H.E. Say Samal led a group of health officers to visit the patient being hospitalised at a separate room in Preah Sihanouk Provincial Referral Hospital this morning.

The Chinese man, Jia Jianhua, 60, who flew from Wuhan city of China's province of Hubei, along with three family members whose specimens were tested negative for the deadly virus.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Jia Jianhua left Wuhan for Sihanoukville on Jan. 23 and his symptoms - fever and runny nose - were developed on Jan. 25.

The four Chinese nationals have been put in quarantine, and Mr. Jia Jianhua's health condition is now stable and only the symptoms of normal flu remain, underlined the same source.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press