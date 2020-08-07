NR10 Construction Achieves 36 Percent

The construction of the National Road (NR) No. 10, the western corridor linking Battambang northwestern province to Koh Kong coastal province, is 36 percent complete since it broke ground in March this year.

The update was shared during a recent inspection visit led by H.E. Ma Sunhuot, Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Public Works and Transport to the construction site.

The construction of the 199-kilometre-long road would cost more than US$188 million, a grant from the Chinese government and a budget of the Royal Government of Cambodia. It connects Battambang province’s Samlot district to Koh Kong provincial town by crossing Pursat province’s Veal Veng district.

NR10 will be paved with two layers of tarmac and the construction would take 48 months to compete which is scheduled for 2023.

