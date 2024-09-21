NSFC Sign Sebastian Avanzini To Boost Super League Squad



SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) have announced the signing of Sebastian Avanzini as their newest import player to strengthen their challenge in the 2024-2025 Super League season.

Playing in the central position, the 29-year-old was previously with Kuala Lumpur City FC in the 2023 season and played in 31 matches and registered two goals and four assists while with the City Boys.

NSFC Head Coach K. Nanthakumar said the presence of the Italian-born player would provide the team with a quality injection to the team, especially in the midfield, enabling NSFC to perform better.

“He has extensive experience, and we are confident that his skills and abilities on the field will significantly impact the team.

“We (the coaching staff) will help him adapt to the game system. He has started training with the team and has shown good commitment during training sessions,” he said in a statement.

NSFC will travel to the Penang City Stadium this Sunday for their Super League match against Penang FC.

Source: BERNAMA

News Agency