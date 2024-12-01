NUM’s Law Students Triumph in Cambodia National Moot Court Competition.



Phnom Penh: A team of three law students from the National University of Management (NUM) emerged victorious in the 2024 International Humanitarian Law Moot Court Competition Cambodia National Rounds.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the competition was organised in Phnom Penh by the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), with co-organisers the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the NUM. As winners of the national rounds, the team will represent Cambodia in the regional competition in Hong Kong, China, scheduled for March 2025. The teams from the Royal University of Law and Economics secured second and third place, respectively.

H.E. Tony Kranh, Acting Director of Administration at the ECCC, congratulated the winners of the competition and urged the team to continue building their skills in preparation for the upcoming regional moot court competition. He also encouraged all participants who did not win to strengthen their abilities and take part in future competitions

, emphasising that this programme is crucial for Cambodian law students. It provides them with the opportunity to engage with real legal issues in the courtroom, conduct research on hypothetical cases based on actual events, and explore critical topics such as war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the protection of civilians during armed conflict.

“This national moot court competition on international humanitarian law is an effective platform for sharing courtroom experiences and deepening students’ understanding of international humanitarian law and international crimes. Through virtual case studies and other similar legal mechanisms, students gain valuable insights. Additionally, the event serves as an opportunity to motivate students to compete on the international stage,” said H.E. Tony Kranh.

According to H.E. Tony Kranh, the organisation of the International Humanitarian Law Moot Court Competition Cambodia 2024 National Rounds aligns with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the ECCC and

the ICRC on Oct. 23, 2023. Under this agreement, the ECCC will be responsible for organising the competition in the coming years, with technical assistance from the ICRC. The Memorandum is part of the ECCC’s efforts to implement its residual functions, particularly in promoting the dissemination and sharing of knowledge about its achievements with students, researchers, and the public.

The 2024 International Humanitarian Law Moot Court Competition Cambodia National Rounds marked the second time the event was organised by the ECCC. Eight teams of law students from four universities-the National University of Management, Royal University of Law and Economics, Paññasastra University of Cambodia, and the American University of Phnom Penh-participated in the competition, held over two days: Nov. 30, 2024, at the NUM and Dec. 1, 2024, at the ECCC Resource Centre.