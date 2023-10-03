Nuvei opens new office in China as it continues to expand its footprint in APAC

Nuvei’s increased presence in the region is enabling eCommerce businesses to reach local and cross-border customers

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today it has opened its latest operational hub in China as it continues to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, commented on the announcement: “We’re thrilled to add an office in China to our global footprint as we continue to build our services in APAC. Ecommerce businesses rely on payments partners with global reach as well as local market expertise when they scale internationally. Our increased presence will enable businesses in APAC to enter new markets as we build on our existing regional expertise.”

Nuvei is already providing cross-border payment services to many Chinese businesses as they scale internationally, including Geekbuying, Vakatrip, and Cupshe. With its new increased footprint in the region, Nuvei is extending its global reach, as well as servicing current and future clients with an enhanced local expertise and customer service.

Launching an office in China is only the latest announcement from Nuvei as it continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting businesses with accelerating their growth through payments in APAC. Recently, Nuvei announced that it had extended its global reach in the region by obtaining its local acquiring license in Australia, following the announcement that it had obtained local acquiring licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong in 2022. Nuvei also enables businesses in APAC to connect with customers across the region by offering all the relevant alternative payment methods (APMs) to every customer from its suite of 634 APMs.

Last month Nuvei also announced that it had partnered with Mastercard to enable businesses, including trading platforms, to offer customers instant payouts to bank cards. Already available to Nuvei customers in Singapore, the Mastercard Send service – which powers rapid payments for merchants, acquirers, governments, consumers and more, wherever they interact worldwide – will also be available in Australia and Hong Kong SAR, starting later this year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and 634 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

