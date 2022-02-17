Oblon Selects Anaqua’s AQX Law Firm Platform to Deliver Enhanced IP Management Services to Clients

Anaqua to provide full-service IP law firm with intellectual asset management solutions

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management technology, today announced that leading IP law firm Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, LLP (Oblon) has selected Anaqua’s AQX Law Firm as their exclusive IP management system for both patents and trademarks.

Oblon is one of the largest law firms in the United States focusing exclusively on intellectual property law and the leader, for decades, among all law firms in filing and obtaining the most patents. The firm selected Anaqua for its integrated technology-based solution, AQX Law Firm, coupled with Anaqua’s team of IP experts and consultative approach.

Daniel Pereira, chair of the Chemical Practice Group at Oblon said: “We work with clients in every field of intellectual property law to obtain, manage and enforce their intellectual property rights. It’s essential we have accurate up-to-date information on our clients’ patent and trademark portfolios and the IP landscape of their respective industries. Anaqua’s AQX platform, consultative approach and team of professionals ensure we have this information at our fingertips to serve and advise our clients, efficiently and effectively.”

Recently, Anaqua expanded the AQX Law Firm platform capabilities through the acquisitions of API-based connectivity software provider SeeUnity, leading cost estimation tool Global IP Estimator®, and tech-enabled foreign filing solution Actio IP. Oblon will have the ability to leverage this fully integrated platform to continue strengthening IP operations and delivering exceptional client service in today’s evolving market.

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, commented: “We are honored to be selected as the IP management solutions provider for one of the premier firms specializing in intellectual property law. It’s rewarding to see that our commitment to continually enhancing an intelligent platform with integrated services – one that drives increased efficiency and improved data through automation – was a key differentiator to Oblon. Our expanding presence in the law firm space is a testament to this success in delivering integrated capabilities firms rely on to optimize their internal IP operations while helping clients unlock the full value of their IP. We look forward to working alongside Oblon to empower the firm to efficiently deliver all of their clients’ IP management needs.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services. Anaqua’s AQX platform combines best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

About Oblon

Assisting clients for over 50 years, Oblon is one of the largest intellectual property law firms in the United States. Oblon’s professionals provide a full range of intellectual property services to some of the world’s leading innovators. Oblon is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia within steps of the United States Patent and Trademark Office with an affiliate office in Tokyo, Japan. Visit oblon.com for more information on the firm.

