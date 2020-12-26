Office Supplies Donated to Cambodia-China Intergovernmental Coordinating Committee

AKP Phnom Penh, December 26, 2020 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China has provided 2 million Yuan (about more than US$300,000) in office supplies to the Cambodia-China Intergovernmental Coordinating Committee to increase its efficiency.

The official handover of the supplies took place yesterday in the presence of H.E. Hor Namhong, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Cambodia-China Intergovernmental Coordinating Committee and H.E. Wang Wentian, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia.

On behalf of the Cambodia-China Intergovernmental Coordinating Committee, H.E. Hor Namhong appreciated the donation from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, contributing essentially to comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He also spoke highly of the Government of the People’s Republic of China for its continuous support to Cambodia in the form of grants, interest-free or low interest loans, and large-scale investment.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press