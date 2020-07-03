OHCHR Appreciates Cambodia’s Engagement in International Human Rights

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has appreciated Cambodia for timely and proactively submitting the country’s human rights report.

The appreciation was conveyed to H.E. Keo Remy, the President of Cambodian Human Rights Committee, by Mr. Pradeep Wagle, the representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Cambodia in their recent meeting here in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Chin Malin, the Vice president and Spokesperson for the Cambodian Human Rights Committee, shared the gist of the meeting with the media.

According to the OHCHR representative, as reported by H.E. Chin Malin, Cambodia has fully exercised its responsibility in human rights engagement at the international arena.

The two counterparts also discussed recommendations on the performance of relevant ministries and government institutions in compliance with human rights standard, and the establishment of a human rights institution in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press