OIF Secretary General to visit Cambodia in 2021

Ms. Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) has planned to visit Cambodia and its region in 2021 for the implementation of the OIF’s economic strategy.

The information was shared by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in his speech during the 37th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie (CMF) on Nov. 24 via videoconference.

“We will make this event a success and encourage you to surround yourself with a strong delegation of private entrepreneurs, members of the OIF,” he said.

According to the Cambodian top diplomat, the Asia-Pacific region is now the world’s leading free trade economic zone. Cambodia invites Francophone entrepreneurs and investors to come and meet their Francophone peers and find synergies. They will meet with business leaders from the public and private sectors and will be offered opportunities to seize.

Regarding the OIF’s economic strategy, H.E. Prak Sokhonn noted the low level of economic exchanges between French-speaking countries since the Dakar Summit in 2014, adding that they lacked pragmatism.

“We need concrete goals to ensure poverty reduction for the most vulnerable populations. I propose to adopt at the Djerba Summit, a roadmap with a target of 5 or 6 percent annual growth in economic exchanges between the members of OIF, and the creation of an OIF Economic Observatory,” he said.

Indeed, he continued, liberal multi-party democracy requires a vigorous private sector. If Cambodia has gone from a poverty rate of 53 to 10 percent in less than twenty years, it reflects its ability to create an environment of peace and stability for businesses and workers.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press